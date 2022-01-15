Swedish premier tests positive for COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for coronavirus, her spokesperson said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking to Sweden's TT news agency, the spokesperson said the premier "tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid test ... is following the current recommendations and will carry out her work from home."

Andersson, who is currently feeling well, will get a follow-up PCR test. She was elected as the Nordic country's first female prime minister in November 2021.

Center Party leader Annie Loof and Green Party spokesman Per Bolund also tested positive following a debate of party leaders in parliament earlier this week.

From Dec. 28, 2021, Sweden requires a negative test result from anyone entering the country.

It has confirmed over 1.534 million COVID-19 cases, and 15,440 related deaths. Over 72% of the estimated 11 million population is fully vaccinated.

