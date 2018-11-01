Swedish youth group visits ADA University

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty-five young people from the Scandinavian countries have visited ADA University in Baku.

The visit was organized by Siavosh Derakhti, a well-known young activist in Sweden and Europe, founder of the organization “Young People Against Anti-Semitism And Xenophobia” and Ilkin Aliyev, chairman of the Center of Young Politicians, reported ASIM – Azerbaijan Diaspora Information Center.

The staff of ADA University held a meeting with the young people and greeted them on behalf of the Deputy Foreign Minister, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev. The guests were informed about the history, activity, structure and future plans of ADA University.

The European youngsters were also briefed on teaching staff of ADA and toured the university campus.

Azerbaijan Diaspora Information Center, Azad Azerbaijan TV (ATV) and Interpress.az are media partners of the visit.

News.Az

