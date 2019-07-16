Swine flu death toll rises to 54 in Myanmar

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 54 people in Myanmar have died from swine flu, a health official said Tuesday, after the H1N1 virus spread to a larger part of the country, according to Anadolu Agency.

The latest outbreak of the virus began nearly a month ago with the first death reported in the country's largest city, Yangon, on June 19.

Phyu Phyu Aye, an information officer at the Health and Sports Ministry, said six more people died in Yangon on Monday, taking the death toll to 54.

According to the ministry's data, 274 out of a total of 671 patients tested positive for the virus in six regions -- Yangon, Sagaing, Magway, Bago, Ayeyarwady and Mon.

The ministry said swine flu is among the strains of flu that have been circulating in Myanmar seasonally since a global pandemic in 2009.

