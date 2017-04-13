Swiss envoy: Karabakh conflict has a negative impact on the whole region

Swiss envoy: Karabakh conflict has a negative impact on the whole region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

According to Trend, the due statement came from Ambassador of Switzerland to Azerbaijan Philip Shtalder.

According to him, the parties should sit down at the negotiating table and conduct more effective peace talks.

"Any conflict has a negative impact on neighboring countries and on the whole region, in general," the ambassador said.

News.Az

News.Az