Swiss open probe into PKK rally in capital

Swiss authorities on Sunday opened a probe into a rally held by PKK terror group in the capital Bern.

Municipal Security Director Reto Nause confirmed a criminal investigation into Saturday’s rally, which Ankara had protested, according to Anadolu Agency.

Nause told reporters local authorities were taking action since the rally did not meet the conditions of authorization.

The rally controversially featured a large banner that said “Kill Erdogan”, picturing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a gun pointed at his head.

Some 250 PKK members and supporters participated in the gathering in front of the Federal Parliament building.

President Erdogan said in Istanbul earlier Sunday: "It is very interesting indeed that this terrorist organization is taking to the streets hand in hand with their [Switzerland's] leftist parties."

The president was referring to the Social Democratic Party of Switzerland (SP) and The Swiss Green Party which supported the meeting, which saw no police intervention despite the banner calling for Erdogan's death.

The rally was also attended by supporters of the far-left terrorist group DHKP-C, and YPG, the armed wing of PYD, which is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned Saturday the Swiss counselor in Ankara to convey the government's reaction to the rally, as Ambassador Walter Haffner was out of the city. Haffner was summoned Sunday.

In a joint statement Sunday, several Turkish NGOs in Switzerland condemned the local authorities’ handling of the incident.

The rally and the controversial banner “inconsolably saddened the Turkish community living in Switzerland”, the statement said, calling for accountability for those involved.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

It has since been responsible for the deaths of approximately 1,200 security personnel and civilians, including women and children.

