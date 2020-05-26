Swiss president congratulates Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“On behalf of the Swiss Federal Council and the people of Switzerland, I extend to you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan my sincere congratulations and my very best wishes for your Republic Day. On this occasion, I would like to wish you and the residents of your country happiness, prosperity and every success for the future,” the Swish president said in the letter.

“The good, trusting relations between our countries enable us to address major global challenges together, especially in the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, where international cooperation and solidarity are more important than ever.”

“I remember with pleasure our exchange in Davos on 22 January this year, which gave us the opportunity to renew the strong ties of friendship between our countries,” President Sommaruga added.

News.Az