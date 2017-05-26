Swiss president congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Doris Leuthard, president of the Swiss Confederation, has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“The celebration of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a most welcome opportunity for me to extend to Your Excellency on behalf of the Swiss Federal Council our sincere congratulations and our best wishes for the prosperity of your country as well as the health and well-being of your people,” Leuthard said in her letter.

“I am convinced that the mutual trust and friendship enjoyed by our two countries will continue to deepen in the coming year.”

News.Az

