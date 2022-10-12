Switzerland announces new sanctions against Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Swiss government on Wednesday announced the introduction of sanctions against additional 30 individuals and 7 entities in Russia due to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER), approved on 12 October the addition of some 30 individuals and entities to Switzerland's sanctions list,” the Swiss government said in a statement.

Financial sanctions and a travel ban are imposed on 30 individuals, while seven entities are subject to financial restrictions.

The Swiss sanctions list is now identical to that of the EU, according to the statement.

News.Az