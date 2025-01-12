Switzerland expresses willingness to host Putin-Trump talks amid NATO and EU support for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland is ready to host a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump on resolving the Ukrainian crisis if they so request.

The newspaper Le Temps reported this, citing the head of the information service of the Swiss Foreign Ministry, Nicolas Bidault, News.Az reports."After the summit in Bürgenstock, Ukraine, Russia and the United States were regularly informed of our readiness to support any diplomatic efforts to establish peace," the publication quotes him as saying.At the same time, the newspaper writes that the Swiss authorities will not take the initiative in this matter. Le Temps notes that the confederation is only one of the countries ready to host the meeting of the two leaders.

