Switzerland extends condolences over deadly attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran

The Swiss Embassy in Baku extended condolences over yesterday’s deadly armed attack on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran, Iran, News.Az reports.

"Following the attack at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, which caused the tragic death of an employee and left two people wounded, the Swiss Embassy in Baku expresses its sincere condolences and wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded," the Swiss embassy said on Facebook.

On January 27, at around 8:30am Baku time, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service.

Two security guards of the embassy were also wounded while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory.

