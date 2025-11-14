Switzerland hopes Trump’s Davos visit will ease tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026 with a large delegation, after participating remotely in 2025. Swiss authorities hope his visit will help ease tariffs imposed on Swiss exports last year, which reached 39%—the highest among developed economies.

Swiss negotiators are currently in Washington finalizing an agreement with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to reduce the tariffs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Davos 2025 forum focused on AI, Trump’s return, and the Russia-Ukraine war, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attending in person.

News.Az