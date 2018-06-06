Switzerland interested in import of agricultural products from Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan to Switzerland held a meeting with the management of the Migrolino chain of stores acting with 313 branches in Switzerland with the annual turnover of 800 million Swiss francs.

Migrolino is a subsidiary of Migros, Switzerland's largest network of supermarkets with the annual turnover of 40 billion Swiss francs, Azerbaijan's Embassy to Switzerland told News.Az.

The aim of the meeting was to discuss the potential export from Azerbaijan to Switzerland.

During the meeting, the participants were informed about reforms in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, decisions and orders on the development of the agrarian sector, as well as the subsidies allocated to various agricultural sectors by the government, and the favorable investment environment in the agrarian sector in Azerbaijan was noted. It was also stressed that Azerbaijan's export potential in the agrarian sector is high, and agricultural products produced in Azerbaijan are recognized as a brand in many countries and the exported products are in demand in these markets.

The management of the Migrolino stores network said that the sale of agricultural products in our country would be carried out in these stores, and depending on the demand from consumers, the volume and range of sales could be increased.

Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $ 143 million to Switzerland in 2017. Switzerland is the third largest exporter of non-oil products after Turkey and Russia.

News.Az