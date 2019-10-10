Switzerland invests $860M in Azerbaijan: parliamentary speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov met with a delegation led by the President of the Council of States of the Swiss Confederation Jean-René Four

Welcoming guests, the speaker noted that Azerbaijan and Switzerland are friendly and partner countries.

"Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to deepening cooperation with Switzerland, as one of the first states that recognized Azerbaijan's independence. Mutual visits have played an important role in achieving the current ties between the two states. Mutual visits of the presidents of both countries at different periods, meetings as part of the Davos World Economic Forum serve to deepen our relations. To date, 23 documents have been signed between the two countries," Asadov said.

"Azerbaijan has a favorable investment environment. From 1995 to date, Switzerland has invested $860 million in Azerbaijan. Currently, 60 Swiss companies operate in Azerbaijan. Swiss Holcim company carries out successful activities in Azerbaijan's domestic market. Stadler Rail is involved in the construction of a plant for the production and repair of trains in our country," the speaker said. "Last year, Azerbaijan - Switzerland trade turnover amounted to $650 million. From January to August 2019, this figure exceeded $1.300 billion."

"Today, Azerbaijan plays an important role in strengthening the energy security of Europe. After the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project, Azerbaijan has become an important transport hub connecting the East with the West," Asadov added.

The speaker emphasized that the activities of friendship groups in the parliaments of both countries deserve appraisal and the mutual visits of MPs have a positive impact on the development of inter-parliamentary relations.

During the meeting, the hosting party noted that today the most painful problem of dynamically developing Azerbaijan is the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and expressed hope that soon this conflict will find its fair solution within the framework of international law, based on the principles of the territorial integrity of countries.

Thanking for the sincere welcome, the President of the Council of States of the Swiss Confederation Jean-René Fournier expressed satisfaction with the negotiations held as part of his first visit to Azerbaijan. He said that Switzerland is interested in deepening ties with Azerbaijan in various fields. Fournier noted that expanding parliamentary relations serves common goals and the success achieved in this area have a positive impact on the rapprochement of peoples of the two countries and the expansion of economic and cultural cooperation.

Noting that Switzerland supports energy projects initiated by Azerbaijan, Jean-René Fournier praised the success achieved by Azerbaijan during the years of independence.

An exchange of views took place on a number of issues of interest to the both sides.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova, head of the Parliament's Office Safa Mirzayev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Switzerland Hanum Ibrhimova, Swiss ambassador to Azerbaijan Muriel Peneveyre and other officials.

