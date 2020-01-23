Switzerland puts Einstein on world's smallest gold coin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland has minted the smallest gold coin the world has ever seen, state-owned Swissmint announced Thursday, DW reports.

The 2.96-millimeter (0.12-inch) gold coin, weighing only 0.063 grams (1/500th of an ounce), is so small the viewer needs to squint closely to see world-famous physicist Albert Einstein sticking his tongue out.

The coin has a nominal value of 1/4 of a Swiss franc ($0.26, €0.23) and can be ordered online.

According to Swissmint, 999 of the coins have been made, and a single coin will be sold for 199 francs and accompanied with a special magnifying glass so owners can see Einstein.

The gold coin represents Swissmint's official 2020 commemorative coin and celebrates the works of Einstein.

News.Az

