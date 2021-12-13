Switzerland to finance regional and economic projects in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland will finance the regional and economic projects in Azerbaijan, Alberto Hernandez, representative of the Swiss Cooperation Office for the South Caucasus, said at a press conference in Baku on Monday.

Hernandez stressed that the Swiss Cooperation Program for the South Caucasus region 2022-2025 mainly includes inclusive economic development, economic governance, and increasing resilience to climate change.

“The program budget will reach 80 million Swiss francs,” the Swiss Cooperation Office representative said. “Some 50 million Swiss francs out of this amount will be directed to the regional projects.”

Hernandez noted that 10 million Swiss francs of these funds will be directed to the implementation of bilateral projects in the Azerbaijani economic sector.

"The new cooperation program takes into account Azerbaijan’s needs in the medium term and is aimed at promoting interaction in the region, strengthening the state institutions, improving the economic development and creating additional jobs, increasing resilience to climate change and sustainable resource management," he added.

News.Az