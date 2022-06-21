Switzerland to host int’l conference on restoration of Ukraine next month

The Swiss city of Lugano will host an international conference on the restoration of Ukraine on July 4-5, News.Az reports citing EFE news agency.

The conference will be organized by the Swiss government together with Ukrainian representatives.

The event will focus on the restoration of Ukraine in four main directions: social, economic, environmental and infrastructural.

The conference will bring together delegates from European countries, as well as from Canada and the United States. Representatives of international organizations, including the World Bank, are expected to attend the event.

