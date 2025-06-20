Switzerland to shut down embassy in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland has announced its decision to shut down its embassy in Tehran, Iran.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry said it has decided to temporarily close its embassy in Iran, citing intense military operations there and the highly unstable situation on the ground, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“All expatriate staff have now left Iran and are safe,” the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs says in a statement, adding that the staff will return to Tehran as soon as the situation allows.

News.Az