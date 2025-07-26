Syria and Israel agree to continue talks on de-escalation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syrian and Israeli officials have agreed to meet again after no final agreement was reached in US-mediated talks in Paris on de-escalating the conflict in southern Syria, according to a diplomatic source cited by state-run Ekhbariya TV on Saturday.

The source described the dialogue as "honest and responsible," in the first confirmation from the Syrian side that talks had taken place, News.Az reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

On Friday, US envoy Tom Barrack said officials from both countries spoke about de-escalating the situation in Syria during the talks on Thursday. Representatives from the Syrian foreign ministry and intelligence officials were in attendance, Syria's Ekhbariya reported.

News.Az