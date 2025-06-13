Yandex metrika counter

Syria announces closure of its airspace

  • Middle East
  • Share
Syria announces closure of its airspace
Photo: Getty Images

Syria announced on Friday that it has temporarily closed its airspace in response to escalating regional tensions after Israel launched a series of strikes on Iran.

Civil Aviation Authority chief Ashhad al-Salibi said that Syrian airspace would be "temporarily closed until 3 pm (1200 GMT), as part of precautionary measures we are taking to ensure the safety of civil aviation amidst the current regional developments", News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      