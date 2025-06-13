Syria announces closure of its airspace
Syria announced on Friday that it has temporarily closed its airspace in response to escalating regional tensions after Israel launched a series of strikes on Iran.
Civil Aviation Authority chief Ashhad al-Salibi said that Syrian airspace would be "temporarily closed until 3 pm (1200 GMT), as part of precautionary measures we are taking to ensure the safety of civil aviation amidst the current regional developments", News.Az reports, citing foreign media.