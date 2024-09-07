Syria condemns US seizure of Venezuela’s Maduro plane

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syria has strongly condemned the United States of America’s seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro plane.

Syria condemned the United States of America’s seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro plane in Dominican Republic and its transfer to the US state of Florida”, Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.The statement added Syria confirms that this US behavior an international piracy operation and constitutes a flagrant violation of the basic principles and norms of international law and an attack on the sovereignty of States, SANA reported.Government of the Syrian Arab Republic reaffirms its support for the government and people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in the face of US arrogance and Western attempts to interfere in its internal affairs, the statement said.The statement indicated that these practices are clear evidence of the United States of America’s abandonment of respect for property rights and the principle of state immunity, and that it is necessary for the United States to withdraw from these shameful practices, the report added.The US on Monday seized Maduro's plane in the Dominican Republic and flew it to Florida, a move condemned by the South American leader as "piracy" but which Washington said was necessary due to sanction violations.

News.Az