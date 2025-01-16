Syria's de facto leader says country ready to welcome UN forces in buffer zone with Israel

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani waits to welcome the senior Ukrainian delegation led by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, after the ousting of Syria's Bashar al-Assad, in Damascus, Syria, December

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

"Israel's advance in the region was due to the presence of Iranian militias and Hezbollah. After the liberation of Damascus, I believe that they have no presence at all. There are pretexts that Israel is using today to advance into the Syrian regions, into the buffer zone," he said, answering a Reuters question.

News.Az