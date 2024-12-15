Syria's de facto leader shows no interest in engaging in new conflicts despite ongoing Israeli strikes

Syria's de facto leader, Ahmad al-Sharaa, stated on Saturday that Israel is using unfounded excuses to justify its strikes on Syria.

However, he emphasized that he has no intention of pursuing new conflicts, as the country remains focused on rebuilding after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, News.Az reports.Sharaa - better known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani - leads the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group that swept Assad from power last week, ending the family's five-decade iron-fisted rule.

News.Az