Syrian Airlines drops Assad images and halts bookings amid transition

Syrian Airlines, the country's national carrier, has removed all images of former President Bashar al-Assad from its official website. At the same time, its online booking system remains non-operational following the closure of Syrian airspace, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Assad fled the country on December 7 by private jet, followed by a Cham Wings flight to Abu Dhabi, and ultimately turned up in Moscow a day later with his wife and children, along with several officials.The airline's homepage, which previously featured Assad disembarking from one of its aircraft, now displays images of flight crews and an aircraft taking off, decorated with the carrier's traditional livery featuring Syria's red, white and black flag with two red stars.Bne IntelliNews can confirm the airline removed the images of Assad leaving the plane by using online archives to compare the details of the website.The carrier has yet to issue any official statement regarding the suspension of flights implemented on December 8 when Syrian airspace was closed.However, a company representative told Russian news agency TASS that international flights, including routes to Moscow, could potentially resume from December 18.Aleppo International Airport will remain closed until the evening of December 17, according to aviation authorities, as the country's new leadership works to restore normal air operations.The changes to the airline's website represent the latest adjustments by Syrian state institutions following the recent transition of power in Damascus.Syrianair, Syria's national carrier, has been under US sanctions since the early 1980s, which have hindered its ability to procure Western aircraft and parts, leading to operational challenges.Both Cham Wings Airlines and Syrian Arab Airlines (Syrianair) are subject to international sanctions, impacting on their operations, particularly concerning flights to Europe.Since the Assad regime’s collapse, several other government-owned entities, including state news agency SANA, have also updated images to the post-Assad flag colours.Despite the potential to relaunch flights, Israel, seeing an opportunity to remove any potential air threat to its supremacy, has bombed the country more than 300 times in the past three days, taking out the entire of the country’s air capabilities.

News.Az