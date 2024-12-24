Syrian armed factions agree to merge under defense ministry

Syrian opposition fighters enter the village of Anjara, west of Aleppo, on Thursday. Photo: Omar Albam/AP

Syrian armed factions have reportedly agreed to dissolve and merge under the country's Defense Ministry.

The move was taken during a meeting in Damascus between the head of Syria’s new administration Ahmed al-Sharaa and representatives of the revolutionary factions in the country, News.az reports, citing foreign media.Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

