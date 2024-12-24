Yandex metrika counter

Syrian armed factions agree to merge under defense ministry

Syrian armed factions agree to merge under defense ministry
Syrian opposition fighters enter the village of Anjara, west of Aleppo, on Thursday. Photo: Omar Albam/AP

Syrian armed factions have reportedly agreed to dissolve and merge under the country's Defense Ministry.

The move was taken during a meeting in Damascus between the head of Syria’s new administration Ahmed al-Sharaa and representatives of the revolutionary factions in the country, News.az reports, citing foreign media.

Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

