Syrian envoy in UN comments on reports of terror groups from his country in occupied Azerbaijani lands

"We warned everyone in advance, but no one listened to us."

"I have not heard anything about it, but I can say that this is part of an international terrorist war that is directed not only against Syria, but also against Iraq, Libya, Egypt and other countries, against the whole world."



APA reports that the Permanent Representative of Syria to the United Nations, Bashar Jafari, said this, expressing his attitude to the reports that some terrorist groups that left Syria are deployed by Armenia in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"We warned everyone in advance, but no one listened to us. We told the governments that sent terrorist groups to Syria that one day they will have to return. Now the whole world has to realize its responsibility," he said.

The ambassador said that terrorists, no matter where they are - in Syria, Russia, Azerbaijan, does not matter, they are still terrorists. States should take a unified position on this issue: "Because terrorists pose a threat wherever they are. We want the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to be settled in accordance with international norms."

