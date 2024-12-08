Syrian militants have released prisoners from Sednaya jail, according to a TV channel report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syrian militants have seized Sednaya jail on the northern outskirts of Damascus, freeing all the prisoners, News.Az reports citing the Aljazeera .

The military prison Sednaya managed by the Syrian government was used for holding thousands of prisoners, including civic activists and representatives of the armed opposition.Syrian militants entered Damascus early on Sunday, after which the units of the Syrian army left the city. Head of Syria’s government Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali has expressed readiness to transfer power in the republic in a peaceful way.

News.Az