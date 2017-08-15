Syrian military jet crashes in Suwayda province

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Syrian military aircraft has crashed in the country's southern Suwayda province, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Tuesday, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

The cause of the crash remains unclear. An investigation into the crash is currently underway.

"A military aircraft has crashed east of Suwayda. The causes of the crash are being clarified," the source told Sputnik.

On August 10, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the Syrian government forces had regained control over some 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of the country's territory from terrorists in Suwayda province.

The Syrian Army has been conducting an operation in the region along the Syrian-Jordanian border since mid-May.

News.Az

