Syrian opposition flag raised at embassy in Moscow - PHOTO
A view shows the Syrian opposition flag installed on the building of the Embassy of Syria in Moscow, Russia December 9, 2024. Photo: Reuters
A group of men raised the Syrian opposition flag at the embassy in Moscow on Monday morning.Standing on the embassy balcony, the men clapped and sang as they raised the green, red, black and white Syrian opposition flag under falling snow, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The Syrian Embassy in Moscow opened under a new flag on December 9 and is working in a regular mode, the diplomatic mission said.
"Today, the embassy opened and is operating as usual under a new flag," a source in the embassy told TASS.
A Kremlin source told Russian news agencies on Sunday that al-Assad and his family were in Moscow, hours after he fled the country as the armed opposition groups entered Damascus.