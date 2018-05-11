System of satellite-aided control of land plots to be created in Azerbaijan

System of satellite-aided control of land plots to be created in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Property Issues Committee of Azerbaijan is creating a system of satellite-aided monitoring of the effective use of land plots, the committee said May 11.

When building the system, the experience of European countries is taken into account, and experts from Slovenia are involved in the work.

The main purpose of the project is to identify illegal buildings and protect land resources. The system will make it possible to shoot the entire territory of the country with a resolution of 10 meters every five days. Operational measures will be taken to identify cases of illegal land use.

At present, the camera crew for the project of creation of system of satellite-aided control is formed under the Committee.

News.Az

News.Az