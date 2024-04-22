Szijjártó: Hungary to block EU’s allocation of 2B euros for Ukraine for now

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary will block the EU’s allocation of 2 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine until it receives guarantees that Hungarian companies won’t be included in the Ukrainian blacklist, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijjártó, who took part in a meeting of the heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the European Union in Luxembourg, News.az reports citing TASS.

“In Brussels, they want that, in addition to the 500 million euros we have blocked, we agree that EU members will allocate another 1.5 billion euros for Ukraine. Hungary’s position remains unchanged: until we receive guarantees from the Ukrainian side that they will stop persecuting Hungarian companies, we won’t be able to facilitate such decisions,” Szijjártó noted at a meeting with Hungarian journalists in Luxembourg.

News.Az