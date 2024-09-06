Telegram CEO Durov criticized French authorities, calls his arrest ‘misguided’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has criticized French authorities for pursuing “misguided” criminal charges against him.

In his first public statement since his arrest, Durov expressed surprise in that he could be held personally accountable for illegal activities conducted by others on his platform.“Last month I got interviewed by police for 4 days after arriving in Paris. I was told I may be personally responsible for other people’s illegal use of Telegram, because the French authorities didn’t receive responses from Telegram,” Durov posed on the platform.“If a country is unhappy with an internet service, the established practice is to start a legal action against the service itself,” he noted.“Using laws from the pre-smartphone era to charge a CEO with crimes committed by third parties on the platform he manages is a misguided approach.”Durov said Telegram has an official representative in the European Union who uses a publicly available email address and that French authorities had “numerous ways” to reach him personally.France’s handling of the case risks stifling innovation in tech, he said.“Building technology is hard enough as it is,” he wrote. “No innovator will ever build new tools if they know they can be personally held responsible for potential abuse of those tools.”Durov, a citizen of Russia, France, United Arab Emirates and Saint Kitts and Nevis, also hit out at suggestions that Telegram is an “anarchic paradise”.“We take down millions of harmful posts and channels every day,” he wrote.Still, Durov acknowledged that there are voices who argue Telegram’s efforts are “not enough”.“Telegram’s abrupt increase in user count to 950 [million] caused growing pains that made it easier for criminals to abuse our platform,” he wrote.“That’s why I made it my personal goal to ensure we significantly improve things in this regard. We’ve already started that process internally, and I will share more details on our progress with you very soon.”French authorities arrested Durov last month as part of an investigation into criminal activity on Telegram and the platform’s alleged lack of cooperation with law enforcement.Judicial authorities last week placed the 39-year-old tech founder under formal investigation on 12 charges, including providing cryptographic services to criminals and complicity in running an online platform that allows illicit transactions, images of child sex abuse, drug trafficking and fraud.Durov’s arrest and indictment have reignited long-simmering debates about the balance between freedom of speech, privacy and policing harm online.

News.Az