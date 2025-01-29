T-Mobile US, Starbucks, ASML rise premarket; Nvidia, Danaher fall

+ ↺ − 16 px

Here are some of the biggest premarket US stock movers today:Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock fell 1.3%, a day after the chipmaker rallied to recover some of Monday’s steep losses suffered on Monday. Week to date, the stock is down more than 9% after the DeepSeek-sparked sell-off to start the week.T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) stock soared 7% after the telecom giant forecast annual wireless subscriber growth above expectations, after holiday-quarter promotions and deals boosted demand for its affordable premium 5G plans with streaming bundles.General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stock fell 1.6% despite reporting a hefty rise in fourth-quarter profit, as sustained demand for military munitions and vehicles boosted its defense businesses.Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) stock soared 13% after the restaurant chain reported better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results and updated its full-year guidance.Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stock fell 5.4% after the life sciences and diagnostics company reported fourth quarter 2024 results that missed earnings estimates but beat on revenue.Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock rose 2.3% after the world’s largest coffee chain reported better-than-expected sales in its fiscal first quarter as some of its turnaround efforts start to deliver results.Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) stock fell 6.2% after the semiconductor company, which supplies iPhone giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), warned of potentially flat sales to its “largest customer.”F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) stock surged 13% after the application security company forecast second-quarter revenue above estimates and beat first-quarter revenue estimates.ASML (AS:ASML) (NASDAQ:ASML) ADRs rose 5.7% after the Dutch semiconductor giant reported a big jump in fourth-quarter net bookings, suggesting strong demand for its advanced chipmaking tools even as DeepSeek’s low-cost model raises concerns over AI spending.Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) stock rose 3.1% after the WSJ reported that private equity firm KKR has taken a large stake in the medical and dental supplies distributor, and plans to work with the company to improve its operations.Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) ADRs rose 3% after the Chinese tech company released a new version of its Qwen 2.5 artificial intelligence model that it claimed surpassed the highly acclaimed DeepSeek-V3.

