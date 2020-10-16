TABIB: Azerbaijan closely following COVID-19 vaccine development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is closely following the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus in the world, participating in this on various bilateral and multilateral platforms, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said.

Garayeva made the remarks during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on October 16.

According to her, a number of vaccines have been created worldwide, but certain side effects have appeared as well.

She said that so far there is no such vaccine in the world that would be approved by international organizations.

"If such a vaccine is created, then Azerbaijan will be one of the first countries to acquire it," Garayeva noted.

Speaking about the delivery of Russian-made vaccines to Azerbaijan, Garayeva said that if they are approved by the organizations, then Azerbaijan can consider their import.

News.Az