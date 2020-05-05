TABIB: If situation aggravates, quarantine regime may be tightened in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"If the situation aggravates, the quarantine regime may be tightened in Azerbaijan," said Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB).

Garayeva made the remarks Tuesday during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

She urged people to abide by the requirements of the quarantine regime.

"We again appeal to the population that we want to further ease the quarantine regime, rather than to toughen it. The main thing for us is people's health. The quarantine regime may be cancelled only if the rules are observed," Garayeva stressed.

“The new cases of infection are detected both in Baku and in the Azerbaijani districts,” head of the department said. “If there are more cases of infection in the districts in which the quarantine regime was softened, then the conditions will be tightened.”

News.Az