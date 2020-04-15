TABIB: No shortage in any medical institutions in Azerbaijan

Today, there is no shortage in any medical institutions in Azerbaijan, said Ramin Bayramli, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

He made the remarks Wednesday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters.

“Nevertheless, the construction of 10 modular hospitals has been launched in Azerbaijan. Six of them are state hospitals and four - private” the chairman said.

He noted that the training of medical staff for these hospitals has begun. "For this purpose, we are learning the experience of Turkey, China and other countries. Medical institutions have already been provided with coronavirus-related drugs and medical equipment," Bayramli added.

News.Az

News.Az