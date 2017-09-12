Tabriz-Baku flight in emergency landing after bird strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

An ATA Airlines flight bound for Baku made an emergency landing at Tabriz airport in northwestern Iran on Tuesday due to engine trouble apparently caused by a bird strike, a company official told Trend.

The flight took off from Tabriz’s Shahid Madani Airport at 16:30 local time (GMT +4:30), but returned to land seven minutes later, Nader Shayesteh, the representative of ATA Airlines in Baku, told Trend.

There were no reported injuries among any of the passengers and crew members on board, he added.

Shayesteh noted that the officials at Tabriz airport are making efforts to carry out the flight in the coming couple of hours.

News.Az

