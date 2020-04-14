Tackling COVID-19: Council adopts amended EU budget for 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU is making available almost all the remaining money from this year's budget to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said in a statement.

The Council has today adopted by written procedure two proposals which amend the EU budget for 2020 in order to free up funds to respond to the COVID-19 crisis

Money is also being made available to help Greece deal with increased migratory pressures, and to support Albania's post-earthquake reconstruction.

Commitments have been increased overall by €3.57 billion and amount to €172.2 billion. Payments have been increased by €1.6 billion, reaching a total of €155.2 billion.

“The revised EU budget for 2020 unlocks crucial resources to address the unprecedented challenges facing the EU and its member states. Our top priority is to help national health systems tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. This money will be used to fund medical supplies, to construct field hospitals, and to transfer patients for treatment in other member states,” said Zdravko Maric, Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

