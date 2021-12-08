Tactical-Special Exercises held in Azerbaijani Nakhchivan (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tactical-Special Exercises on the topic "Conducting counter-terrorism operations in human settlements" were held with the Special Forces of the Combined Arms Army, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the exercises, held in accordance with the Coordination Plan of the Nakhchivan garrison troops for 2021", the Special Forces were instructed to neutralize the terrorist group of the imaginary enemy, which is preparing to commit provocations against the civilian population.

Special Forces, with the support of armored vehicles and helicopters, assaulted the settlement where the terrorists were hiding.

The servicemen wounded during the assault safely were evacuated.

During the exercises, which improved the counter-terrorism skills of the Special Forces and were conducted in conditions close to real combat, close-range combat elements were carried out with the use of various types of weapons.

The Special Forces, which prevented the sabotage activities of the imaginary enemy, achieved the goals assigned during exercises.

At the end of the exercises, which was attended by the Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Colonel General Kerem Mustafayev, and representatives of the Turkish Armed Forces, the ability of military personnel to conduct combat operations in human settlements was highly appreciated, and valuable gifts were presented to servicemen involved in the exercises.

