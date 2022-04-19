Azerbaijani, Turkish Armed Forces hold Tactical-Special Training sessions - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, Armed Forces

Tactical - special training sessions are being held with the participation of the servicemen of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army and the Turkish Armed Forces by applying modern equipment, News.az reports.

According to the topic of the training sessions, the sappers learn the tactical and technical characteristics of mine detectors, improve theoretical knowledge about the rules of their use.

In the specially designed engineering camp, the sappers practiced the exploration of the area, the detection and neutralization of mines and unexploded ordnance by means of mine detectors.





News.Az