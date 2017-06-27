Yandex metrika counter

Taekwondo master-class held in Baku

A taekwondo master-class was held in the park of Heydar Aliyev Center.

Approximately 150 children, teenager and young sportsmen has participated in the event. The trainer is European champion, sport master Ilkin Shahbazov, AzVision reports.

Heydar Aliyev Center is a cultural complex designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid.

