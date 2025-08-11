Taiwan continues tariff talks with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan’s government is still negotiating with the United States for more favorable tariff rates following the 20% levy imposed by President Donald Trump, according to Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun. Cheng told reporters on Monday that Taiwan aims to secure a “better and more reasonable tariff rate” and is prepared to update the parliament on progress.

Negotiations are ongoing alongside a U.S. national security investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Taiwan holds the sixth-largest trade deficit with the U.S., with semiconductors accounting for 90% of that gap. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, supplies chips to major tech firms like Nvidia, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The tariffs for key sectors including semiconductors, electronics, and information and communication technology — which make up most of Taiwan’s exports to the U.S. — are still being finalized.

News.Az