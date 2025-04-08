Taiwan detects 16 Chinese aircraft, 5 ships near island
Taiwan has announced the detection of 16 Chinese fighter jets and 5 warshipts near the island.
“16 Chinese PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ,” Taiwan’s National Defense Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.
“We have monitored the situation and responded,” the ministry stated.
