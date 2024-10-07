Taiwan detects 27 Chinese aircraft, 6 warships near island

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported the approach of 27 aircraft from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and six PLA Navy warships near the island over the past day.

Of these, 19 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait , entering Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the northern, central, and southwestern regions, News.Az informs.In response, Taiwan’s military deployed aircraft, naval vessels, and ground-based air defense systems to monitor the situation.Taiwan has operated under its own government since 1949, after the Kuomintang forces retreated to the island following their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. However, Beijing continues to view Taiwan as a province of the People’s Republic of China.

News.Az