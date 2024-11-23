Taiwan detects 7 Chinese ships, 25 aircraft near island

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense announced that the island’s armed forces detected seven Chinese ships and 25 aircraft approaching Taiwan over the past day.

According to a ministry statement, 13 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwestern and southeastern air defense identification zones, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The Taiwanese army responded by employing aircraft, navy vessels, and coastal missile systems to monitor the targets.Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Beijing considers the island to be one of its provinces.

