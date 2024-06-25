Taiwan detects approach of several more Chinese jets, vessels

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Taiwanese military detected the approach of 17 aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and eight warships of the PLA Navy near the island in the past day.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense has announced this on X, News.Az reports.According to the ministry, 10 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and flew into the island’s air defense identification zone in the southwestern airspace of Taiwan.Aircraft, vessels and ground-based air defense systems were dispatched by the Taiwanese Army to monitor them.

News.Az