Taiwan earthquake kills at least four, leaves almost 100 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck Taiwan has risen to 4, with almost 97 people suffering injuries, Taiwan’s China Times news outlet reported.

Earlier, Reuters said, citing Taiwan’s fire department, that one person had died and more than 50 had been injured.

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit Hualien County at 7:58 a.m. local time on Wednesday (11:58 p.m. GMT on Tuesday) and was felt all across the island. According to local seismologists, the epicenter was in the sea, 25 kilometers southeast of Hualien City, and had a depth of 15,5 kilometers. Over 40 aftershocks were recorded in the area; tremors were also felt in China’s eastern provinces of Fujian and Jiangxi.

News.Az