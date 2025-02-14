Taiwan promises chip talks and investment to address Trump’s concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te promised to engage in discussions with the United States regarding President Donald Trump's concerns about the chip industry. He also committed to boosting U.S. investment, purchasing more from the U.S., and increasing defense spending.

Trump spoke critically about Taiwan on Thursday, saying he aimed to restore U.S. manufacturing of semiconductor chips and repeating claims about Taiwan having taken away the industry he wanted back in the United States, News.Az reports citing Voice of America.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential office, Lai said that the global semiconductor supply chain is an ecosystem in which the division of work among various countries is important.

"We of course are aware of President Trump's concerns," Lai said.

"Taiwan's government will communicate and discuss with the semiconductor industry and come up with good strategies. Then we will come up with good proposals and engage in further discussions with the United States," he added.

Democratic countries including the United States should come together to build a global alliance for AI chips and a "democratic supply chain" for advanced chips, Lai said.

"While admittedly we have the advantage in semiconductors, we also see it as Taiwan's responsibility to contribute to the prosperity of the international community."

Taiwan is home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, a major supplier to companies including Apple and Nvidia, and a crucial part of the developing AI industry.

TSMC is investing $65 billion in new factories in the U.S. state of Arizona, a project begun in 2020 under Trump's first administration.

TSMC's Taipei-listed shares closed down 2.8% on Friday, underperforming the broader market, which ended off 1.1%.

A senior Taiwan security official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity in order to speak more freely, said if TSMC judged it was feasible to increase its U.S. investment, Taiwan's government would help in talks with the United States.

TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The official added that communications between Taiwan and U.S. economic, security and defense officials at present was "quite good" and "strong support from the United States can be felt".

News.Az