Taiwan reports detection of six Chinese balloons near island

Taiwan's defense ministry reported the detection of six Chinese balloons near the island on Friday.

The six balloons were spotted in the 24 hours to 6:00 am on Friday (2200 GMT Thursday), the ministry said, giving one of its highest daily tallies of the devices, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Along with the balloons, nine Chinese military aircraft, six warships and two official ships were detected near Taiwan over the same period.

The balloons were spotted at an altitude of 16,000 feet to 20,000 feet, and one of them directly flew over the island, according to an illustration released by the defence ministry.

Chinese balloons have been regularly spotted over waters near Taiwan in the past few months, but Friday's figure is one of the highest recorded, according to an AFP tally of the military data.

Last year, Taiwan detected a record of eight Chinese balloons less than a month after the presidential elections won by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's Lai Ching-te.

Beijing regards Lai as a "separatist" and has staged several rounds of major military exercises since he came to power last May.

Taiwan has described the Chinese balloons as a form of "grey zone" harassment -- a tactic that falls short of an act of war but can exhaust Taipei's armed forces.

