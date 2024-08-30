Taiwan reports presence of 25 Chinese military aircraft, 7 warships near island

+ ↺ − 16 px

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported that 25 aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and seven warships of the PLA Navy were detected near the island in the past 24 hours.

Additionally, two vessels owned by China's state agencies were spotted in the same period, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The Taiwanese military stated that 17 of the PLA aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in the northern central, southwestern, and southeastern airspace.In response, the Taiwanese Army deployed aircraft, vessels, and ground-based air defense systems to monitor the situation.

News.Az