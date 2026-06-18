Taiwan says it cannot wait as China threat grows and US arms deliveries stall

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Taiwan has urged the United States to speed up arms deliveries, saying the island cannot afford to wait as military pressure from China continues to grow. Taiwan’s representative in Washington, Alexander Yui Tah-ray, told the Associated Press that Taipei needs American weapons systems to strengthen its self-defence capabilities and deter a possible Chinese military operation. His remarks came amid near-daily activity by Chinese military aircraft and ships around the island, as well as uncertainty over a new major US arms package.

Taipei’s main message is simple: time has become a security factor. Taiwan fears that delays in the delivery of already approved American weapons could create a dangerous gap between the growing capabilities of China’s People’s Liberation Army and the island’s own defence capacity. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taipei, in turn, says that Taiwan’s future can be decided only by its people.

Yui’s statement was especially significant because it came at a time when the US administration is discussing relations with China while also considering new military supplies for Taiwan. According to the AP, a proposed US arms package worth about $14 billion remains in limbo. US President Donald Trump previously described the package as a “very good negotiating card” in relations with China, raising concern in Taipei. For Taiwan, arms deliveries are not a bargaining chip, but a matter of survival and deterrence.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te also said on 18 June that the island is not provoking China, but defending its democracy and its right to self-defence. He stressed that it is Beijing that is changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by increasing military pressure and regularly conducting exercises around the island. Lai expressed hope that the new US arms package would be approved as soon as possible. According to him, Taiwan is ready to take greater responsibility for its own defence and contribute to regional stability.

For Taiwan, the issue is not only about new packages, but also about longstanding delays. Over the past several years, the United States has approved a number of major arms sales, but actual deliveries have often taken much longer than expected. One of the largest contracts was the sale of 66 F-16C/D Block 70 fighter jets worth about $8 billion, approved in August 2019. These aircraft are intended to strengthen Taiwan’s air force and replace older platforms, but their delivery has been delayed by production and logistical difficulties. According to Taiwanese and international reports, the first aircraft may begin arriving in 2026, although the full schedule remains a sensitive issue.

Another key package involves coastal Harpoon anti-ship systems, approved by the United States in October 2020. The deal is worth about $2.37 billion and includes up to 100 mobile coastal launchers and up to 400 Harpoon Block II missiles. For Taiwan, this is an especially important capability because the island is focusing on so-called asymmetric defence: rather than trying to match China ship for ship, aircraft for aircraft and missile for missile, Taipei is seeking to make any possible operation against the island as costly and risky as possible.

According to open-source data, delays have become one of the central issues in Taipei-Washington defence relations. The 2019 F-16 deal remains one of Taiwan’s largest aviation contracts in decades, but deliveries have been pushed back for years. The 2020 Harpoon package is also viewed as vital for Taiwan’s coastal defence because these systems are designed to complicate any potential naval blockade or amphibious landing. In Taipei’s view, such weapons are most useful before a crisis begins, not after Chinese military pressure has already escalated.

The delivery of M1A2T Abrams tanks is another important case. The United States previously approved the sale of 108 Abrams tanks to Taiwan for around $2 billion. According to Taiwan Security Monitor, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense confirmed by April 2026 that the final batch of 28 tanks had arrived at the port of Taipei, meaning that all 108 Abrams tanks were already on the island. This is one of the few major contracts that has effectively been completed. However, delays remain in other areas, including F-16 fighter jets, Harpoon systems, artillery, air-launched munitions and some air-defence capabilities.

Taipei is also focusing on precision and mobile systems. In recent years, the United States has approved deliveries of HIMARS rocket systems, ATACMS missiles, air-launched missiles, unmanned systems, surveillance equipment and communications systems. According to Taiwanese media reports, the first stage of HIMARS deliveries was expected to include 11 launchers, 64 ATACMS missiles and two training systems. For Taiwan, this matters not only as an increase in firepower, but also as part of an asymmetric strategy: the island wants to build a defence posture that would make any Chinese operation too expensive, risky and politically costly.

A new source of tension is the possible US arms package worth roughly $14 billion. According to AP and Reuters, it remains under discussion in Washington. Earlier, the Trump administration approved a record package of arms supplies to Taiwan worth about $11 billion, but the second package, estimated at around $14 billion, is still awaiting a final decision. For Taipei, this is a matter of principle: the longer approval and delivery are delayed, the greater the risk that China may perceive a more favourable window of opportunity.

There is also an internal debate in Taiwan over the scale of defence spending. President Lai Ching-te wants to increase military spending to 5% of GDP by 2030. The current level is around 3% of GDP. Lai previously proposed an additional defence budget worth about $40 billion, but parliament, where the opposition holds significant influence, approved only about two-thirds of that amount. Funding for some US weapons purchases was preserved, but money for several domestic programmes, including drones and missile projects, was reduced.

Following this, Taipei proposed a new package worth about 210 billion New Taiwan dollars, or around $6.66 billion. Its focus is on surveillance systems, drones and other capabilities needed for modern defence. This shows that Taiwan is seeking not only to purchase American weapons, but also to strengthen its own defence industry. However, without timely deliveries from the United States, the island will not be able to quickly close its most sensitive capability gaps, especially in the air, at sea and in missile defence.

China’s activity around the island creates additional pressure. Taiwan reports almost daily appearances of Chinese military aircraft, ships and drones near its security zone. Beijing regularly conducts drills simulating a blockade, encirclement or strikes against key targets on the island. For Taipei, this means that the threat is no longer abstract. It is a constant military pressure that could at any moment shift into a more severe phase — from a naval blockade to limited strikes or an attempt to force the island into political concessions.

That is why Taiwanese officials insist that weapons must arrive before a crisis, not after it begins. If F-16s, Harpoons, HIMARS, missiles, surveillance systems and air-defence capabilities are delivered on time, they can serve as an effective deterrent. But if deliveries continue to be delayed, Taiwan may find itself in a situation where political decisions have been made and money has been allocated, but the actual systems are still not on the island. In that scenario, a delay is not simply a bureaucratic problem — it becomes a strategic risk.

In Washington, this approach is usually described as deterrence through stronger self-defence. Under the Taiwan Relations Act, the United States is expected to provide Taiwan with defence articles necessary to maintain a sufficient self-defence capability. Formally, Washington does not have diplomatic relations with Taipei and recognises Beijing as the government of China. Nevertheless, the United States remains Taiwan’s main arms supplier and its key political partner in the security sphere.

China strongly opposes all US arms sales to Taiwan. Beijing says such deals violate its sovereignty, encourage “separatist forces” and increase the risk of conflict. Following major arms sale announcements, China often imposes sanctions on US defence companies and escalates its rhetoric towards Washington and Taipei. Taiwan, however, insists that its purchases are defensive in nature and are aimed not at provocation, but at preventing war.

For the United States, the Taiwan issue has become part of a broader strategy in the Indo-Pacific region. Washington is strengthening its military presence, deepening partnerships with Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and Australia, and seeking to maintain the balance of power as China’s military capabilities grow.

At the same time, the United States faces constraints within its own defence industry: assistance to Ukraine, operations in the Middle East and the needs of US forces are all placing pressure on the production of ammunition and advanced systems.

This is why Taipei says it cannot wait. Taiwan is not asking the United States to fight for it today, but it is demanding the timely delivery of weapons that have already been approved or are now under discussion. The logic is clear: weapons delivered before a crisis can help prevent a war, while weapons delayed until after a crisis begins may be of little use.

Ultimately, Taiwan’s request for faster arms deliveries is not only a technical issue. It is a signal that the balance in the Taiwan Strait is becoming increasingly fragile. For Taipei, American arms supplies are part of a survival strategy. For Washington, they are a test of the credibility of US commitments to its partners. For Beijing, they are an irritant that it sees as interference in China’s internal affairs. That is why every delay, every new package and every statement about US arms deliveries to Taiwan has become not just a military issue, but part of a broader struggle over the future of security in Asia.

By Samir Muradov

News.Az